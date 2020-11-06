Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia, Michigan

President Donald Trump’s campaign lost court rulings in the closely contested states of Georgia and Michigan on Thursday, even as it vowed to bring a new lawsuit challenging what it called voting irregularities in Nevada.

In the Georgia case, the campaign alleged that 53 late-arriving ballots were mixed with on-time ballots. In Michigan, it had sought to stop votes from being counted and obtain greater access to the tabulation process.

State judges tossed out both lawsuits on Thursday.

James Bass, a Superior Court judge in Georgia, said there was “no evidence” that the ballots in question were invalid.