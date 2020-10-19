Trump lashes out at ‘stupid’ Republican critics

President Donald Trump lashed out at “stupid” critics from within his own party and called for unity on Sunday after growing Republican criticism and warnings of a “bloodbath” in the 3 November election.

Trump issued the comments as he and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden hit the ground in crucial swing states in the final stretch before an election that opinion polls show the real estate mogul is at serious risk of losing.

Speaking to a rally in the western state of Nevada, Trump ranged from attacks on Biden and boasts about his economic policies to discussions on bathroom water pressure and a shirt worn by the commissioner of the National Football League.

But he also addressed comments from Republican senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who recently told constituents Trump “kisses dictators’ butts,” mistreats women and uses the White House as a business.