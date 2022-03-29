Trump 'more likely than not' obstructed Congress: US judge

A federal judge ruled Monday that former US president Donald Trump "more likely than not" engaged in criminal conduct with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Judge David Carter leveled the explosive accusation in a ruling dealing with subpoenas issued by the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

The ruling comes amid US media reports that Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner is expected to appear voluntarily for a virtual deposition before the committee this week.