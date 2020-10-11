Trump ‘no longer considered a transmission risk’: WH physician

US president Donald Trump is no longer contagious, nine days after being stopped in his tracks by COVID-19, his physician said in a statement released late Saturday.

“I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” Sean Conley said in the statement.

Conley, who has been accused of a lack of transparency with the public, said it had been 10 days since Trump first began showing symptoms of the new coronavirus.