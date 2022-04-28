Trump testifies he feared being hit by 'very dangerous' fruit

Former US president Donald Trump testified under oath that he feared protesters would pelt him with "very dangerous" fruit like pineapples, tomatoes, and bananas saying, "You can get killed with those things."

The comments were revealed in court documents made public Tuesday which included a transcript of a deposition Trump gave last October as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit in New York.

The case was brought by several activists of Mexican descent who say they were attacked by his security guards outside Trump Tower in Manhattan in 2015.

"I wanted to have people be ready because we were put on alert that they were going to do fruit," Trump said under questioning by attorney Benjamin Dictor.