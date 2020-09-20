Trump to nominate a woman next week to succeed Ginsburg on Supreme Court

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will nominate a woman to sit on the US Supreme Court, a move that would tip the court further to the right following the death of liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman," Trump said at a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina. "I think it should be a woman because I actually like women much more than men."

As Trump spoke, supporters chanted: "Fill that seat."

He praised Ginsburg as a "legal giant ... Her landmark rulings, fierce devotion to justice and her courageous battle against cancer inspire all Americans."