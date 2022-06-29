Trump tried to join Capitol riot: aide

Former US president Donald Trump angrily lunged at his Secret Service driver and grabbed at the steering wheel of his limousine in a bid to join the crowd as it marched on the Capitol on the day of the deadly insurrection, an aide testified Tuesday.

In some of the most explosive testimony so far to the House committee probing the violence, Cassidy Hutchinson, an assistant to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, said the president had demanded to march with the mob.

Under the impression that he would be taken to join the crowd at the Capitol following his rally speech, he became irate when he was told it was impossible for security reasons, and he tried to wrestle the Secret Service for control of his official car, Hutchinson testified.