Trump’s political future in peril after Capitol attack

The violent assault on the US Capitol by president Donald Trump’s supporters and his long refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election have jeopardised the president’s political future and tainted prospects for his top lieutenants and family members, current and former administration officials said.

The Republican president has dangled the possibility of running for president in 2024, and political operatives had expected him to exert influence over the Republican Party for years to come.

But his behaviour on Wednesday - goading supporters to march on the Capitol to encourage lawmakers to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the 3 November election, and then failing quickly to call on them to stand down after violence ensued - has sickened people who work and used to work for him and, they said, changed the equation for his post-presidential relevance.