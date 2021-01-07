Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as his supporters storm US capitol

Twitter and Facebook Inc. on Wednesday temporarily locked the accounts of US president Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the US presidential elections amid riots at the US Capitol.

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump’s tweets “as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC,” after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of president-elect Joe Biden.

Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump’s page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump.

