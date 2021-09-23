US authorises Pfizer Covid booster for the elderly and high-risk

The United States on Wednesday authorised the use of boosters of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 65, as well as adults at high risk of severe disease and those in high-exposure jobs.

The announcement means a significant part of the population—amounting to tens of millions of Americans—are now eligible for a third shot six months after their second.

“Today’s action demonstrates that science and the currently available data continue to guide the FDA’s decision-making for COVID-19 vaccines during this pandemic,” said Janet Woodcock, acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, in a statement.