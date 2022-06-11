US blasts China’s ‘destabilising’ military activity near Taiwan

Beijing has flown growing numbers of its warplanes near the island, and US President Joe Biden last month appeared to break with decades of US policy when he said Washington would defend Taiwan militarily if it is attacked by China.

A day after clashing with China’s defence minister over Taiwan in their first face-to-face talks, Austin called out Beijing’s “growing coercion” towards the island.

“We’ve witnessed a steady increase in provocative and destabilising military activity near Taiwan,” Austin told the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

“That includes (Chinese military) aircraft flying near Taiwan in record numbers in recent months, and nearly on a daily basis,” he said.

“We categorically oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side,” he added.

“Our policy hasn’t changed. Unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be true for (China)”.