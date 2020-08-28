US capital braces for mass anti-racism protest

Anti-racism protesters were planning to flood the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer’s shooting of African American Jacob Blake rekindled outrage over police violence and sparked a boycott movement in the sports world.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected on the streets of Washington for a march to mark the date of civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s historic “I have a dream” speech.

The demonstration has been dubbed “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks,” in reference to African American George Floyd, who suffocated beneath the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis, igniting the most widespread civil unrest in the country in decades.