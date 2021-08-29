US drone strike hits Islamic State car bomb in Kabul, officials say

US officials had said they were particularly concerned about the local affiliate of Islamic State attacking the airport as American troops depart, in particular the threat from rockets and vehicle-borne explosives.

One US official said Sunday's strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft piloted from outside Afghanistan, and that secondary explosions following the strike showed the target had been carrying a "substantial amount of explosive material".

Witnesses reported an explosion near the airport and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky. There was no immediate word on casualties.