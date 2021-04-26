US coronavirus cases declining again

The rate of new coronavirus cases is declining in the United States, with the most recent seven-day averages dipping below the 60,000 mark for the first time in over a month as experts hailed the impact of vaccines.

Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention showed that as of 24 April, the rolling average was 57,123 cases, and a month-long mini bump was now over.

It comes as the number of people vaccinated continued to rise, though the rate is beginning to taper off as domestic demand slows. Almost 140 million people have now received one dose, or 42 per cent of the whole population.