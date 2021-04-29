US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday called for higher taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations as he sought ways to pay for his spending proposals aimed at improving infrastructure and the workforce.

“How do we pay for my jobs and family plan? I made it clear we can do it without increasing the deficit,” Biden told a joint session of Congress. “I will not impose any tax increase on people making less than $400,000. But it’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest one percent of Americans to begin to pay their fair share.”

Biden has made two proposals to revamp the US economy after the Covid-19 pandemic caused a severe downturn in 2020, the latest of which was the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan unveiled earlier in the day that would pour money into early education, childcare and colleges and universities.