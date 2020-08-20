US COVID-19 cases surpass 5.5 million

IANS
New York
A man carries his children after viewing the White House, where flags fly at half-staff to commemorate the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, US, 23 May 2020
A man carries his children after viewing the White House, where flags fly at half-staff to commemorate the victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, US, 23 May 2020Reuters

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 5.5 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The US case count rose to 5,505,074, with the national death toll reaching 172,418, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The hardest-hit US state of California reported 640,722 cases, followed by Florida with 584,047 cases, Texas with 569,331 cases, and New York with 426,571 cases, the tally showed.

Other states with over 180,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

By far, the United States remains the worst-hit nation, in terms of both the caseload and death toll.

