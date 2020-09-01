US COVID-19 cases top 6 million: JHU

COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 6 million as of Tuesday morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, reports Xinhua.

US COVID-19 case count rose to 6,028,617, with the national death toll reaching 183,579, according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit US state of California reported 706,731 cases. Texas and Florida both recorded more than 620,000 cases, followed by the state of New York with 434,100 cases.