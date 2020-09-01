US COVID-19 cases top 6 million: JHU

UNB
New York
A pedestrian walks past a photo of Chicago Cubs player Javier Baez in the Wrigleyville neighborhood near the Chicago Cubs home stadium of Wrigley Field, which has been closed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Chicago, Illinois, US on 20 May.
COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 6 million as of Tuesday morning, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, reports Xinhua.

US COVID-19 case count rose to 6,028,617, with the national death toll reaching 183,579, according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit US state of California reported 706,731 cases. Texas and Florida both recorded more than 620,000 cases, followed by the state of New York with 434,100 cases.

Other states with over 190,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

A return to campus for the fall semester has recently caused great concern over potential outbreaks among students across the United States.

Over 30 states have reported thousands of coronavirus cases on newly reopened campuses, including the University of Alabama, where more than 1,300 students have tested positive.

US COVID-19 cases topped 5 million on 9 August.

By far, the United States remains the worst-hit nation, with the world's most cases and deaths, accounting for more than one fifth of the global caseload and death toll.

There are over 25.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, with over 849,000 fatalities and more than 16.7 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

