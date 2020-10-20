US COVID-19 deaths top 220,000: Johns Hopkins University

US COVID-19 deaths surpassed 220,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national caseload topping 8.2 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 220,020 as of 4.25 p.m. local time (2025 GMT), according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York state reported 33,366 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. Texas recorded the second most deaths of 17,468. The states of California, New Jersey and Florida all confirmed more than 16,000 deaths, the tally showed.

States with more than 7,000 fatalities also include Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan.