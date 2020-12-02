US COVID-19 deaths top 270,000: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, US, on 23 July 2020
People enjoy the beach as the United States on Thursday passed a total of more than 4 million coronavirus infections during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Huntington Beach, California, US, on 23 July 2020Reuters

US COVID-19 deaths have surpassed 270,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national caseload topping 13.6 million, the death toll across the US rose to 270,003, according to the CSSE data, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York State reported 34,618 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. Texas recorded the second most deaths, standing at 21,946. The states of California, Florida and New Jersey all confirmed more than 17,000 deaths, the tally showed.

States with more than 10,000 fatalities also include Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The US remains the nation hit the worst by the pandemic, with the world’s highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 per cent of global deaths.

Advertisement

More News

Biden says he will not immediately remove Phase 1 trade deal with China

Biden says he will not immediately remove Phase 1 trade deal with China

Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases margin

US president Donald Trump participates in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, US, on 26 November 2020

Trump says he will leave office if Biden victory is confirmed

US president Donald Trump arrives to a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, US, 26 November, 2020

Saying 'America is back,' Biden presents security and foreign policy team

Saying 'America is back,' Biden presents security and foreign policy team