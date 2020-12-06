US COVID-19 deaths top 280,000: Johns Hopkins University

US COVID-19 deaths surpassed 280,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national caseload topping 14.4 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 280,090 on Saturday, according to the CSSE data, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York State reported 34,853 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. Texas recorded the second most deaths, standing at 22,825. The states of California, Florida and New Jersey all confirmed more than 17,000 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 10,000 fatalities also include Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Michigan.

The United States remains the nation hit the worst by the pandemic, with the world’s highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 percent of the global deaths.