US COVID-19 deaths top 310,000: Johns Hopkins University

US COVID-19 deaths surpassed 310,000 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national case count topping 17.1 million, the death toll across the US amounted to 310,095 as of 5.26 p.m. local time (2226 GMT), according to the CSSE data, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York State registered 36,052 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. Texas recorded the second most deaths, which stood at 24,932. The states of California, Florida and New Jersey all confirmed more than 18,000 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 10,000 fatalities also include Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts and Georgia.