US COVID-19 deaths top 400,000: Johns Hopkins University

The US reached the grim milestone of 400,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national case count topping 24.16 million, the death toll across the US rose to 400,022, according to the CSSE data, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York State reported 41,350 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. California recorded the second most deaths of 33,763, followed by Texas with 32,729 deaths and Florida with 24,274 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 12,000 fatalities also include New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts and Georgia.