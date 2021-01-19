US COVID cases surpass 24 million: Johns Hopkins University

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the US topped 24 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

US COVID-19 case count rose to 24,018,793 with a total of 398,307 deaths, according to the CSSE tally, Xinhua news agency reported.

With 3,005,830 cases reported, California turned to be the first US state to have more than 3 million cases. Texas identified 2,127,745 cases, followed by Florida with 1,579,281 cases and New York with 1,255,971 cases. Illinois also registered more than 1 million cases.