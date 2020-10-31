US daily count of virus cases tops record 100,000 with 4 days to go for elections

A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States pushed hospitals closer to the brink of capacity and drove the number of infections reported on Friday to an ominous new daily world record of 100,000, four days before the US presidential election.

The United States also documented its 9 millionth case to date on Friday, representing nearly 3 per cent of the population, with almost 229,000 dead since the outbreak of the pandemic early this year, according to a Reuters tally of publicly reported data.

With the country facing the final stretch of a tumultuous presidential campaign dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, US health authorities on Friday also confirmed that 100,233 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.