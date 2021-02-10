US joins WHO programme aimed at boosting COVID-19 fight

Reuters
Geneva
default-image

A US official told a World Health Organisation meeting on Tuesday that Washington would join a programme to boost COVID-19 testing, diagnostics and vaccines as officials urged it to increase financing for a global response to the pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the announcement which follows confirmation last month that the United States under President Joe Biden will remain in the Geneva-based agency. Former President Donald Trump criticized the agency and halted funding.

"We want to underscore the commitment of the United States to multilateralism and our common cause to respond to this pandemic and improve global public health," Colin L McIff, acting director at the Office of Global Affairs in the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

The virtual WHO Facilitation Council aims to help fill a $27 billion funding gap for the WHO-backed programme, called the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, that is aimed at broadening global access to COVID-19 fighting tools.

The United States had previously been an observer to ACT.

Washington, the top donor to the WHO, has already pledged $4 billion for the global pandemic response. WHO's Special Envoy for the ACT Accelerator, Andrew Witty, a former GlaxoSmithKline CEO, said talks on further US contributions were ongoing.

A meeting document gave preliminary total estimates for how much major economies would be expected to give, showing between $6-$9 billion for the United States and about $2-$4 billion for Japan and Germany.

"There was general support for the burden-sharing framework," Dag Inge Ulstein, Norway's minister of international development who co-chaired the meeting, told Reuters.

"We got a really good response from the actors and the US coming back has created momentum."

Tedros, at the same meeting, expressed fresh concerns about vaccine inequity, noting that 90 per cent of countries rolling out COVID-19 vaccines were wealthy and that 75 per cent of doses had been deployed to just 10 countries.

South African health minister Zweli Mkhize, the other co-chair, called these "alarming and disappointing numbers which we need to change".

Advertisement

More News

Unhappy with treatment, man opens firing at health clinic, kills 1

A general view of the damaged exterior windows of the Allina Health Clinic where a shooting took place on 9 February 2021 in Buffalo, Minnesota

Biden pulls Yemen war support, welcomes refugees in US reset

US president Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on 21 January

Biden to speak broadly on foreign policy Thursday

Biden to speak broadly on foreign policy Thursday

Trump impeachment article sent to Senate

Impeachment managers Representatives Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Diana DeGette (D-CO), David Cicilline (D-RI), Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Stacey Plaskett (D-US Virgin Islands AT-Large), and Joe Neguse (D-CO) deliver an article of impeachment against former president Donald Trump to the Senate for trial on accusations of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington, US, 25 January, 2021