US joins WHO programme aimed at boosting COVID-19 fight

A US official told a World Health Organisation meeting on Tuesday that Washington would join a programme to boost COVID-19 testing, diagnostics and vaccines as officials urged it to increase financing for a global response to the pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the announcement which follows confirmation last month that the United States under President Joe Biden will remain in the Geneva-based agency. Former President Donald Trump criticized the agency and halted funding.

"We want to underscore the commitment of the United States to multilateralism and our common cause to respond to this pandemic and improve global public health," Colin L McIff, acting director at the Office of Global Affairs in the US Department of Health and Human Services.