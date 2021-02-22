US on brink of 500,000 coronavirus deaths

The United States stood on the brink Sunday of recording 500,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, while nations globally pressed on with vaccination rollouts, including with Australia giving its first shots.

The catastrophic US toll comes as some signs of hope are emerging in the world’s hardest-hit country, with millions of people now vaccinated and winter’s massive spike in infections dropping.

But deaths are still coming, and President Joe Biden last month warned that “well over” 600,000 people in the US could die from the virus.

“It’s terrible. It is historic. We haven’t seen anything even close to this for well over a hundred years, since the 1918 pandemic of influenza,” Biden’s chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci told NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

“It’s something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable, but it’s true,” Fauci added.