US Presidential Election 2020: What you need to know right now

Ahead of the final weekend before Election Day, president Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will barnstorm across battleground states in the Midwest, including Wisconsin, where the coronavirus pandemic has exploded anew.

Trump and Biden showcased their contrasting approaches to the pandemic as they rallied supporters on Thursday in the battleground state of Florida.

Politics aside, there is one outcome of the 2020 US presidential election that could bring some relief to Pentagon planners: a clear-cut victory. By either candidate.