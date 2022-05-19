US reopens embassy in Kyiv after closure forced by war

The United States reopened its embassy in Kyiv Wednesday after closing it for three months due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.

“The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the embassy once again,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“We stand proudly with, and continue to support, the government and people of Ukraine as they defend their country from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression.”

Late Wednesday evening, the US Senate also confirmed Bridget Brink, a career foreign service officer, to be the country’s new ambassador to Ukraine.