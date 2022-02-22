US set to impose sanctions after Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine

The United States said Tuesday that Russia's move into eastern Ukraine amounts to the "beginning of an invasion" and warned that "severe" sanctions would be announced shortly.

"We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia's latest invasion into Ukraine, and you're already seeing the beginning of our response, that we said will be swift and severe," deputy national security advisor Jonathan Finer told CNN.

The White House also welcomed Germany's decision to halt the mammoth Nord Stream 2 pipeline project meant to deliver Russian natural gas to Europe.

President Joe Biden "made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward... We will be following up with our own measures today," Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sharply escalated the crisis in eastern Europe on Monday when he announced recognition of independence for two separatist enclaves that Moscow supports in Ukraine -- and said Russia's military would be responsible for what he called "peacekeeping."

It was not immediately clear what the scope and timing of Russian "peacekeeping" troop movements would be and, crucially, whether Russia will now openly support the separatists in their goal to seize even more Ukrainian territory across the Donbas region.