US surpasses 30m Covid-19 cases amid vaccinations

The United States on Wednesday surpassed 30 million cases of Covid-19 even as the country is making progress on the number of vaccinations.

While daily new infections have decreased significantly from their peak in January, new cases remain high at around 55,000 cases per day, while 1,000 people are dying every day despite a decline in casualties due to vaccinations, reported The Hill.

Meanwhile, hundreds of spring breakers have been flocking to the streets, beaches and restaurants in Miami Beach in Florida, prompting health officials to urge people not to let down their guard.

Health officials have also warned against states lifting coronavirus restrictions until a wider share of the population is vaccinated.