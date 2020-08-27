US troops injured in Russian military convoy collision in Syria

White House National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said the incident took place on 25 August near Dayrick, in northeast Syria.

“To de-escalate the situation, the coalition patrol departed the area,” he said. “The coalition and the United States do not seek escalation with any national military forces, but US forces always retain the inherent right and obligation to defend themselves from hostile acts,” he added.

Videos on social media showed Russian military vehicles, backed by a pair of helicopters, driving dangerously close to US armored vehicles. The origin of the videos was unclear.