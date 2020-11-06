US TV networks break from live Trump address due to ‘lies’

AFP
Washington, United States
US president Donald Trump talks to vice president Mike Pence, as he holds a campaign rally at Gerald R Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US, 2 November 2020
US president Donald Trump talks to vice president Mike Pence, as he holds a campaign rally at Gerald R Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, US, 2 November 2020Reuters

Several US TV networks late Thursday halted live coverage of Donald Trump’s first public appearance since election night after concluding that the president was spreading disinformation.

Trump unleashed a flood of incendiary and unsubstantiated claims in a 17-minute address, insisting that Democrats were using “illegal votes” to “steal the election from us.”

The president spoke as late vote counting in battleground states showed Democrat Joe Biden steadily closing in on victory.

Advertisement

“OK, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States,” said MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, as the network quickly ended its live coverage.

NBC and ABC News also pulled the plug on their live coverage of Trump.

“What a sad night for the United states of America to hear their president say that, to falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper.

He described it as “lie after lie after lie about the election being stolen,” with no evidence, “just smears.”

More News

Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia, Michigan

US president Donald Trump departs after speaking about the 2020 US presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington on 5 November 2020

Ultimate social media revenge: Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in his own words

Ultimate social media revenge: Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in his own words

US daily COVID-19 cases hit new record, topping 123,000

An aerial view of vehicles waiting at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of Miller Park, as COVID-19 outbreak continues in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on 5 November 2020

Biden at 253/264 electoral votes, Trump at 214: US media

A combination picture shows US president Donald Trump pumping his fist during a campaign event at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, US on 27 October 2020, and Democratic US presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden making a fist during a drive-in campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on 30 October 2020