US urges its citizens to immediately leave Belarus

The United States has urged its citizens to immediately leave Belarus, citing a buildup of Russian troops along the border with neighboring Ukraine.

The travel advisory, issued Monday, came the same day that Washington announced it was closing its Kyiv embassy and relocating staff to the Ukrainian city of Lviv 335 miles (540 kilometers) away due to a "dramatic acceleration" in the buildup of Russian forces.

Last week, Washington warned that Russia could attack "any day now."