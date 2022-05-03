US voters must defend 'fundamental' abortion rights: Biden

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that US voters will have to defend the "fundamental" right to an abortion if the Supreme Court scraps constitutional guarantees allowing the procedure.

Biden cautioned that a leaked copy published by Politico of a draft majority opinion by the court ending the nationwide right had not been verified.

However, if the document proves to be authentic, abortion laws will depend on individual states and "it will fall on voters to elect" officials who back the right to the procedure in November's midterm elections, Biden said in a statement.

Biden also called on Congress to enshrine legal abortion in US law, which would be the only way of overcoming the Supreme Court ruling that the leaked document apparently shows is set to be issued.