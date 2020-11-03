US votes on Trump's fate under threat of election turmoil

Packing Trump's bags

While Tuesday is formally Election Day, in reality Americans have been voting for weeks.

With a huge expansion in mail-in voting to safeguard against the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 100 million people have already made their choice.

Biden has the wind in his sails after indications that Democratic enthusiasm in the early voting may be matching the more visible energy at Trump's impressive rallies.

In one of US history's great political gambles, Biden stuck to socially distanced gatherings with small crowds right up to the last moment, in stunning contrast to Trump's constant, large rallies where few supporters so much as bothered with masks.

But the Democrat, making his third attempt at the presidency, clearly senses that his calmer approach and strict attention to pandemic protocols is what Americans want after four tempestuous years.

"It's time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home," Biden told supporters in Cleveland.

"We're done with the chaos! We're done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility."

In chilly downtown Pittsburgh, Justine Wolff said she had cast her ballot for Biden already and was cautiously hopeful he would carry Pennsylvania, which along with Florida may be the tightest of all the swing states that decide close national elections.

"I hope that people have seen the writing on the wall," said the 35-year-old nurse. "We need some kind of change because this isn't working for anybody."

But where many early votes are believed to have been cast by Democrats, Trump's side is hoping for a massive wave of Republican supporters voting in person on Tuesday.

"Whether he wins or loses, this is history," said Kolleen Wall, who turned out to cheer Trump in Grand Rapids. But "when you come to one of these rallies, all you think is, how could he not win?"

The first polling stations opening were in two New Hampshire villages, Dixville Notch and Millsfield, starting at midnight. Most polling stations on the East Coast were to open at 6:00 am or 7:00 am (1100 or 1200 GMT).

A tiny hamlet of 12 residents in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, Dixville Notch has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960.

The vote took minutes, as did the count: five votes for Biden, and none for Trump.