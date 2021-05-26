US vows to reopen Jerusalem consulate, pledges aid for Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday to rebuild US relations with Palestinians by reopening a consulate in Jerusalem, as well as giving millions in aid to help the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

The announcements signalled a clean break with US policy under former president Donald Trump, who had shuttered the diplomatic mission for Palestinians in 2019 and slashed aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Long term, Blinken evoked the “possibility of resuming the effort to achieve a two-state solution, which we continue to believe is the only way to truly assure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, and of course to give the Palestinians the state they’re entitled to”.

Blinken’s visit, part of a wider Middle East tour, comes after Friday’s truce ended 11 days of heavy Israeli bombing of Gaza and rocket fire out of the enclave on Israel, as tensions simmer in annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

“The United States will be moving forward with the process of reopening our consulate in Jerusalem,” Blinken said after meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah, later adding there was no timeline yet for that.