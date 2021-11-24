US will not 'sit idly' if Iran drags out nuclear talks: envoy

The United States will not "sit idly" on Iran if it drags its feet on returning to a nuclear accord in talks resuming next week, the US special envoy said.

"If they start getting too close, too close for comfort, then of course we will not be prepared to sit idly," US negotiator Rob Malley told National Public Radio in excerpts released Tuesday.

Iran will return to talks in Vienna with world powers on Monday after a five-month gap following the election of an ultra-conservative president, Ebrahim Raisi.

The negotiations come after the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, back from a visit to Iran, said there had been no progress in talks on disputes over the country's program.

President Joe Biden's administration opened the talks earlier this year in hopes of returning the United States to a 2015 nuclear accord trashed by predecessor Donald Trump, but has failed to reach an understanding with Iran.