US general warns of possible looming war with China

A four-star US Air Force general has warned of a conflict with China as early as 2025 -- most likely over Taiwan -- and urged his commanders to push their units to achieve maximum operational battle readiness this year.

In an internal memorandum that first emerged on social media on Friday, and was later confirmed as genuine by the Pentagon, the head of the Air Mobility Command, General Mike Minihan, said the main goal should be to deter "and, if required, defeat" China.

"I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me we will fight in 2025," Minihan said.