Vaccine boost for poor countries as Biden warns of '600,000 dead'

US president Joe Biden on Friday said "well over 600,000" Americans could die of the coronavirus as he stepped up federal aid in the world's worst-hit country, while less wealthy nations anticipated better access to tests and vaccines thanks to several international deals.

"The virus is surging. We're at 400,000 dead, expected to reach well over 600,000," Biden told a news conference, giving his highest estimate yet for the US outbreak's eventual toll.

His new administration boosted stimulus handouts as well as payments to help families buy food, with more poor children going hungry after the school lunches they depended on disappeared as classrooms shuttered.

"The American people can't afford to wait," said Brian Deese of the White House's National Economic Council, adding that many people were "hanging by a thread."

Various US states meanwhile grappled with vaccine distribution, with New York reporting its supply of shots would run out Friday.

The country marked its third consecutive day of more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths, bringing the overall count to 413,000 with 24.8 million confirmed infections.

In Britain, prime minister Boris Johnson said a new strain of the virus that has swept his country and beyond could be more deadly as well as more transmissible, with the variant having spread to more than 60 countries already.