Vehicle plows into Christmas parade in US, killing multiple victims

A vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday evening causing “some fatalities” and injuring more than 20 people, police said.

Officials were still gathering information on the incident which occurred just after 4:30 pm (2230 GMT), as spectators in the town of Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, watched the annual tradition.

“The Waukesha Christmas parade was taking place when a red SUV broke through the barricades, westbound, headed down Main Street,” Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters.