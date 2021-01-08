Wall Street Journal editorial board calls on Trump to resign

Reuters
Los Angeles
US president Donald Trump
US president Donald TrumpReuters

The Wall Street Journal editorial board on Thursday called on US president Donald Trump to resign, blaming him for inciting the storming of the US Capitol building on Wednesday by a mob of his supporters.

The conservative-leaning newspaper's editorial board said Trump must resign now to avoid being impeached by the US House of Representatives for a second time, even though Trump only has 13 days until he leaves the White House.

“In concise summary, on Wednesday the leader of the executive branch incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch,” the editorial board said, referring to Trump urging supporters to march to the US Capitol to protest against Congress certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election win.

“It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States. This goes beyond merely refusing to concede defeat. In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn’t previously crossed. It is impeachable.”

Advertisement

More News

Trump finally promises transition as calls mount to remove him

A unit of the DC National Guard provides a security presence at the US Capitol in Washington, US on 7 January 2021

Trump’s political future in peril after Capitol attack

Supporters of US president Donald Trump climb on walls at the US Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by the US Congress, in Washington, US, on 6 January 2021

FBI offers reward for details of those behind Washington pipe bombs

Supporters of US president Donald Trump cover their faces to protect from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, on 6 January 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now world's wealthiest person: US media

Tesla CEO Elon Musk now world's wealthiest person: US media