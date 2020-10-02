What happens if Trump becomes incapacitated

SECTION 4

Under section 4, the vice president and a majority of either cabinet officials or “such other body as Congress may by law provide” can inform leaders in the two houses of Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

In such a case, the vice president takes over as acting president. The president resumes office after informing the same two congressional leaders “that no inability exists” unless the cabinet officials or other body declare otherwise. Congress then must assemble within 48 hours to decide the issue.

If two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and of the Senate vote in their respective chambers that the president is unable to discharge the duties of office, the vice president remains acting president until after the next scheduled presidential election decides the next White House occupant. Otherwise, the president resumes office.