Trump’s tax returns to be released by US Congress

US lawmakers voted Tuesday to make public Donald Trump’s tax returns, ending a years-long battle by the former president to keep the filings private as his cloudy financial past continues to stoke controversy.

The Republican leader—who is running for the White House again after losing the 2020 election—broke with presidential tradition by refusing to release the records, triggering feverish speculation about what they might contain.

The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines, 24-16, to release six years of the billionaire’s filings—one of its last actions before the reins are handed to the Republicans in January.