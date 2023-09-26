Khalistan supporters hold protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver  

In a statement, World Sikh Organization president Tejinder Singh Sidhu called for finding the killers of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

He further said, "If members of the community feel unsafe or see attempts to incite violence, we encourage them to immediately contact law enforcement," CTV News reported.

Earlier, the Vancouver Police Department closed the road around the Indian Consulate in Vancouver ahead of a protest planned by Khalistan supporters. Barriers were placed blocking the entrance to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver's building on Howe Street, CTV News reported.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Vancouver Police stated, "#VanTraffic: Howe Street is closed to vehicle traffic between W Cordova and W Hastings Street. Please plan an alternate route until further notice."

Later in the day, Vancouver Police in a post shared on X stated, "Howe Street is now open to all vehicle traffic."