Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 36: Maui county government

The death toll from a wildfire that turned a historic Hawaiian town to ashes has risen to 36 people, officials said Wednesday.

"As the firefighting efforts continue, 36 total fatalities have been discovered today amid the active Lahaina fire, " the Maui county government said in a statement.

The fires began burning early Tuesday, putting homes, businesses and utilities at risk, as well as more than 35, 000 people on the island of Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.