US summons Chinese ambassador over 'irresponsible' actions on Taiwan

"We made clear to the ambassador that Beijing's actions are of concern to Taiwan, to us, and to our partners around the world," Kirby said, highlighting concerns from the G7 group of wealthy democracies and the Asian regional grouping ASEAN.

"Finally, we made clear once again as we have done privately at the highest levels and publicly: nothing has changed about our one China policy," Kirby said.

He was referring to the US position of only acknowledging the Chinese position that Taiwan is part of China.