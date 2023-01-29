Trump kicks off campaign with low-key events in New Hampshire, South Carolina

Former US President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his bid to reclaim the White House in 2024, visiting two early-voting states and brushing aside criticism that his run was off to a slow start.

“I’m more angry now, and I’m more committed now, than I ever was,” Trump told a small crowd at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting in Salem, before heading to Columbia, South Carolina, for an appearance alongside his leadership team in the state.

In contrast to the raucous rallies in front of thousands of devotees that Trump often holds, Saturday’s events were notably muted. In Columbia, Trump spoke to about 200 peoplein the state’s capitol building, with Governor Henry McMaster and US Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina flanking him.