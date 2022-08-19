North Korea tells South Korea president to ‘shut his mouth’ after offer of aid

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea’s president should “shut his mouth” after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.

Her comments mark the first time a senior North Korean official has commented directly on what South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has called an “audacious” plan - first proposed in May and which he talked about again on Wednesday at a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office.