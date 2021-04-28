10 years after his death, Bin Laden still haunts Pakistan

Children play cricket in a patch of scorched grass and scattered rubble in Abbottabad -- all that remains of the final lair of the man who was once the most wanted person on the planet.

It was in this Pakistani city that Osama bin Laden was killed in the clandestine "Operation Geronimo" raid by US Navy Seals in the early hours of 2 May, 2011.

The operation had global repercussions and dented Pakistan's international reputation -- exposing contradictions in a country that had long served as a rear base for Al Qaeda and its Taliban allies while suffering from the effects of terrorism.