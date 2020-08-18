14 rockets hit Afghan capital ahead of Independence Day

Local media footage showed several vehicles and houses damaged by the rocket explosions and initial reports found that rockets struck Police Districts 1, 2, 10, 9, and 16.

The blasts sent columns of thick smoke into the sky in several locations and triggered panic.

The capital police have arrested two suspected terrorists from Police District 17 after the rocket attack, according to Arian.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. Over the past years, the capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks by the Taliban insurgents and militants of the Islamic State (IS).